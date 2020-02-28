Siebert Williams Shank Reiterates Buy Rating for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 138.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,321,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

