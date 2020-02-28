Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 425.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,358 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,255,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after purchasing an additional 939,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 55,306,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,006,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

