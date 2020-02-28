SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

Shares of SJW Group stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.01.

Get SJW Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.