Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $21.50

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $785,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,187.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,181.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,269 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 144,301 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,614 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

