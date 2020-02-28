Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. 139,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Sonos has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $120,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,245.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,721 shares of company stock worth $3,236,509. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

