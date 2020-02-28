Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2,359.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,818 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after buying an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after buying an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,377,000 after buying an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,567,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

In other Southern news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra increased their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

