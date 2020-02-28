S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is Provident Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 5.7% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after acquiring an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in S&P Global by 18,928.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,374,000 after acquiring an additional 216,727 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,845,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,819,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,740. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.95 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.