Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity. It also offers renewable and carbon neutral products. Spark Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPKE. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 6,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.10 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of -0.27. Spark Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

