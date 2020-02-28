SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.54. 10,757,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

