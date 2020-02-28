STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. 30,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,662.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $1,763,577.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,396,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

