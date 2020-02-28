Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 386,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

