Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to “Buy”

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $71.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.84.

OKE stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,400. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

