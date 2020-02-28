SunTrust Banks Raises Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target to $140.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $120.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $132.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,075,000 after buying an additional 302,805 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,279,000 after buying an additional 274,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 217,365 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,773,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,285,000 after buying an additional 181,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 169,636 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.