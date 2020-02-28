Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,644 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after acquiring an additional 994,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,604,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $276.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

