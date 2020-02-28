TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 79,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 61,816 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.24. 8,300,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,424. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

