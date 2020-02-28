TCW Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

KO traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 40,890,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,299,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

