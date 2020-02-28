TCW Group Inc. Has $464,000 Stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,490 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:OCSI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 202,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $61,813.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armen Panossian acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,293 shares of company stock worth $278,127. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

