TCW Group Inc. Invests $690,000 in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,557 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get Commscope alerts:

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

NASDAQ:COMM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,586. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.