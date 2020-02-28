TCW Group Inc. Makes New $385,000 Investment in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 1,181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 274,021 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80,758 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,959. Tenneco Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

