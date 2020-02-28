TCW Group Inc. Makes New $775,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. 119,009,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,461,367. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

