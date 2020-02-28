TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

TJX traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $59.80. 12,935,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,300. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

