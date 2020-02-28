TCW Group Inc. Sells 11,350 Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Barings BDC worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 508,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.28 million, a P/E ratio of 95.91 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

