TCW Group Inc. Sells 86,100 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Amplify Energy worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AMPY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 507,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,209. Amplify Energy Corp has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

