TCW Group Inc. Takes $725,000 Position in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.34% of CIM Commercial Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 94.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. 85,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,990. The company has a market cap of $219.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

In other news, CEO David Andrew Thompson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan David Debacker bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. 90.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

