TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TSU stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 202,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,130. TIM Participacoes has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSU. ValuEngine lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

