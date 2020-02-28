TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TSU stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 202,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,130. TIM Participacoes has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSU. ValuEngine lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit