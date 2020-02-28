TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.59-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.77-2.83 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.86.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 569,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,030. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

