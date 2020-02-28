Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Lowered by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.5% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,569 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,576,000 after purchasing an additional 396,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

NYSE:TRV traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.81. 3,753,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,595. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $117.38 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

