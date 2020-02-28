Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) Insider Peter McMorrow Buys 62,451 Shares

Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) insider Peter McMorrow bought 62,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,423.83 ($12,357.33).

The stock has a market cap of $32.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. Valmec Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.34 ($0.24).

Get Valmec alerts:

About Valmec

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; and asset integrity and inspection services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Valmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.