Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) Insider Peter McMorrow Buys 62,451 Shares

Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) insider Peter McMorrow bought 62,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,423.83 ($12,357.33).
The stock has a market cap of $32.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. Valmec Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.34 ($0.24).
About Valmec
