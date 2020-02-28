Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,630. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.80.

