Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.03. 2,485,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,858. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total value of $848,357.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,108 shares of company stock worth $27,901,159. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

