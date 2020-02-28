Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,763 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,216,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 408,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,035,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 343,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,251,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 286,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.16. 3,329,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,907. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

