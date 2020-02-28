Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 97,918 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 972.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,918 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,657. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.54 and a twelve month high of $120.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

