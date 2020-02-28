Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,962,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after acquiring an additional 217,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.91. 5,131,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,548. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

