Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 48,937 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1,046.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Valero Energy by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,421,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

