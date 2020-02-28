Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,217 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,465,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

