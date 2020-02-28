Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.91. 19,515,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.