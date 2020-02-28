Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock remained flat at $$60.13 during trading on Friday. 3,849,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,648. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $60.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

