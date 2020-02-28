Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

GOOGL stock traded up $24.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.25. 4,008,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,456. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,465.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.87. The stock has a market cap of $920.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.