Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. 18,622,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,702. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

