Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after buying an additional 743,893 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 816.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 699,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 623,206 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 949,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 294,359 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,707,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 843,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 282,339 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,298. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

