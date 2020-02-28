Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.28 Million in Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 322,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,279,000. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 20.80% of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWTR stock remained flat at $$35.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

