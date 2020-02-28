Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after purchasing an additional 357,879 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 290,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 273,730 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,419,000 after purchasing an additional 261,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 187,488 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PNW traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.49. 1,834,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

