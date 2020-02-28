Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,315 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,513,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.80. 148,157,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,480,137. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.16.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

