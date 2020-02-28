Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,369 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

IVE traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.63. 3,909,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.43 and a one year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

