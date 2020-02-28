Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,954 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 949,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after purchasing an additional 49,414 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,618,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.