Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 44,839 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 376.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,839 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000.

Shares of CFO stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 356,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $54.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.0308 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

