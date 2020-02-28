Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,984 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,425 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after acquiring an additional 718,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,936,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,377,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,456. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $86.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.