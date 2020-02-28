Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 310.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,092 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

SOXX stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.79. 1,596,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.26. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $175.07 and a 52-week high of $269.36.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

