Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,867,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 777,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after buying an additional 402,268 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after buying an additional 373,831 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 925,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after buying an additional 352,925 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. 14,251,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,169. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

