Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,783,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $296.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

